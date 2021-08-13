China Cuts Its Trillion-Dollar Nose to Spite America’s Face

Tomes have been written about how Deng Xiaoping transformed China into a multi-trillion-dollar economic superpower to rival America. In my book Superpower? The Amazing Race Between China’s Hare and India’s Tortoise (Penguin Allen Lane, 2010), I have postulated the “escape velocity” model, powered by two engines borrowed from the Soviet Union and Japan that enabled China to become the second-largest global economy, snapping at America’s heels. Using communist coercion, China began extracting massive surpluses through the 1970s-90s:

From farmers, by expropriating their land at throwaway prices

From workers, by keeping wages at sub-human levels

From consumers, by keeping the yuan artificially low against the US dollar

From competing economies, especially America, by keeping the yuan artificially low against the US dollar (note how this tactic is getting repeated). This helped China-domiciled firms to export goods on a gargantuan scale to the West, building fantastic reserves of US dollars.

The surplus extraction from farmers, workers, and consumers was on a scale as epic as Stalinist Russia, creating physical assets and social infrastructure on a scale hitherto unknown to mankind. At one stage, China was investing nearly half – I will say that again – almost 50 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in infrastructure.