Taiwan’s Election And Its Standoff With China Explained

Taiwanese are casting their votes on Saturday for the president and legislature of a self-governing island that acts like a sovereign nation yet is not recognised by the UN or any major country.

China regards Taiwan, which lies 160 kilometres (100 miles) off its east coast, as a renegade province. Taiwanese are increasingly asserting an independent identity despite the population's mostly Chinese roots.

The election pits President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party against challenger Han Kuo-yu, a populist mayor from the China-friendly Nationalist Party. A third-party candidate, James Soong, is also running.