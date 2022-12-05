China Churning: Can Xi Jinping Retain Premiership Amid Protests & Party Crisis?

(This is Part Two of a series focusing on the the current crisis unfolding in China and its global implications.)

In an unprecedented development since the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989, China is witnessing a series of pitched battles across the country between the commoners and the authorities on the debilitating restrictions imposed on people for the past three years in the name of controlling the pandemic.

At the last count, the protests have spread to over 25 cities and over 80 universities, totalling over 50 since the last week of November when nearly a dozen residents were charred to death at Urumqi in Xinjiang in a locked-down high-rise building that caught fire.