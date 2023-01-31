Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo: Six Reasons Why Congress’s Image-Building Paid Off

Some inferences can be drawn from the manner in which Rahul Gandhi conducted himself during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

One is his impressive physical stamina and determination. Both seem to have overwhelmed all those he engaged with during the course of his walkathon.

The second, is his easy manner with people. Whether an elderly lady somewhere in rural Kerala or a small child in Telangana or a farm worker in the heart of Maharashtra or a Raghuram Rajan or a Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi charmed and won hearts.

The third is his success in finally shaking off the "Pappu" tag pasted on him by the BJP. By staying the course, and even adding to his itinerary with the last-minute inclusion of western UP to his route, he seems to have convinced admirers and detractors alike, most of all his own party workers, that he is not the reluctant part-time politician he was made out to be.