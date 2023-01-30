ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Rahul Gandhi Concludes Bharat Jodo Yatra With a Snowball Fight

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra covered 75 districts of the country, it began from Kanyakumari on 7 September 2022.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 30 January, said that the aim of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was to save the liberal and secular ethos of the country.

Gandhi concluded the Yatra and hoisted the national flag at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, followed by a public rally.

"I have not done this (Yatra) for myself or for the Congress but for the people of the country. Our aim is to stand against the ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of this country," Gandhi said during the public rally.

Meanwhile, images of a snowball fight between Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went viral.

After walking over 4,000 km, the yatra officially came to an end on Sunday, 29 January, with the unfurling of the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

It covered 75 districts of the country, starting from Kanyakumari on 7 September.

Topics:  Congress   Rahul Gandhi   bharat jodo yatra 

