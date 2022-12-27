Can Indian Parliament’s Presiding Officers Craft Better New Year Resolutions?

As a member of the second largest Opposition party in the Parliament, I can only remind them to follow the mantra: ‘The Opposition must have their say, even though the Government will have its way.’

In the 2022 Monsoon Session, 43 hours were lost in disruption over 12 days because the government refused to discuss the price rise. The Opposition had to resort to a continuous dharna outside the Parliament at the foot of the Gandhi statue. The tactic worked, and the price rise was eventually discussed.

This Winter Session, the government seemed to have learnt a minor lesson from its hotch-potch handling of that earlier beleaguered session. The session that concluded on Friday (again cut short for the eighth consecutive time) was a touch better at least on one count— the Government allowed MPs from the Opposition to speak at length during the discussion on demands for grants (Appropriation Bills No 4 & 5 of 2022) – 12 hours in the Lok Sabha and eight hours in the Rajya Sabha.

(You can decide who you want to give the credit for this to— the Modi government or the new Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Speaker! )