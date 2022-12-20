‘Even Your Pet Dog...?’: Uproar Over Mallikarjun Kharge’s Comments in Parliament

Congress President’s Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on the role of the RSS in the freedom struggle and the Bharatiya Janata Party's silence over India-China clashes triggered massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 20 December.

“Has even your pet dog at home died for the country? Still, they (BJP) claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," Kharge said yesterday, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan.

Kharge also raised the issue of the rising tensions along the Indo-China border, saying that "The BJP government talk like a lion, but if you actually see, they act like a mouse.”

In retaliation, on Tuesday, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from the Congress chief in the parliament.