Can Indian Laws Pull Child Witnesses Out Of The Shadows Of Parental Violence?

The author of this piece Dr Seema Naaz, Assistant Professor, Centre for Early Childhood Development & Research, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi have conducted research to understand the impact of exposure to parental violence on children living in Delhi and NCR. She interviewed adult survivors of parental conflicts and attempted to understand their lived experiences. Additionally, child psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors and social workers working with children and families were interviewed to understand the situation from a professional’s perspective.

The consequences of exposure to parental violence are countless that may include hindering physical health of the child witness to affecting mental and emotional health as well as impeding academic performance of the children in their peer group interactions. This impact is not limited just to childhood years but can even get prolonged to their adolescence and even adulthood.

Professionals providing psychosocial support to children and families have repeatedly been talking about the ways children get harmed by virtue of being witnesses of parental conflicts.

One of the social workers working with Crime Against Women Cell (CAWC), New Delhi quoted, “They [children] become silent observers of the violence [parental violence] and find themselves helpless as they cannot resolve parental issues and at times get maltreated. Their confidence level goes down and they go into depression as they find themselves powerless. They live in guilt due to failure of not being able to stop the violence and at times they blame themselves for the violence.”

Constant anxiety, fears, and restlessness could accompany the children living with parental violence and may affect their lives up to a great extent that they might to leave their homes or stay alone. An adult survivor of parental violence said, “I used to be so insecure [anxious] that I used to think [wonder] that will it be ever over or not. That anxiety and insecurity increased so much that I did not want to live with my family; I wanted a place of mine where my parents would not be there.”