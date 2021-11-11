Can Same-Sex Relationship Films Be Screened to Children, NCPCR Asks UNICEF, CBFC

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday, 10 November, wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking details whether the eight movies depicting same-sex relationships had obtained the certification to be screened to children.

The screening was organised for schools in West Bengal, in collaboration with UNICEF partner Prayasam.

This comes days after the NCPCR wrote to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to 'fix the anomalies' in the training manual to make school education more inclusive – with a focus on transgender and gender-nonconforming children.