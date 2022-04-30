BJP & the ‘Hindi as National Language’ Debate: A Gift That Keeps on Giving

Poor Devgn, who moonlights as the cop Singham (which, he must be aware, is a good Tamil name), probably didn’t know what hit him. Other actors sought to pour oil on the troubled waters, only fanning the flames. Kangana Ranaut weighed in for Sanskrit: “Today within the country we are using English as the link to communicate. Should that be the link, or should Hindi or Sanskrit be that link, or Tamil? We have to take that call. So, keeping all these things in mind, a decisive call should be taken. As of now, Hindi is the national language according to the Constitution,” she said. Wrong, Ms Ranaut – according to the Constitution, it is not, so you were stumped.

Sonu Sood tried to take the debate to another level: “India has one language, which is entertainment.“

Kichcha Sudeep has wisely chosen to remain silent since then.