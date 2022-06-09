Karnataka RS Polls: JD(S), Congress Continue Standoff, JD(S) MLAs Reach Resort
Talks between Congress and JD(S) have reached an impasse ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka.
One day before the much awaited Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, the JD(S) and Congress have still not reached a consensus on solving the deadlock over the fourth Rajya Sabha seat. Instead, JD(S) sent its 32 MLAs to "prevent poaching" by Congress.
Kumaraswamy also accused Congress of "dirty politics." This has come after both the Congress and JD(S) fielded candidates for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, even as neither have the numbers to get them elected independently. The BJP too has fielded a candidate in this seat. All three parties fear crossvoting. Each candidate will need 45 votes to get elected to the Upper House.
Several talks between the Congress and the JD(S) to come to a consensus on the matter have failed.
Hollow Appeals: HD Kumaraswamy Makes an Offer
Taking to twitter, the former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary of Congress and the party in-charge of Karnataka state.
In the microblogging site he wrote, "He is an experienced Rajya Sabha member & All parties must extend support to him with open mind. To strengthen the secular forces Congress must fully support Kupendra Reddy."
A day earlier Kumaraswamy said that the Congress general secretary spoke to him over a telephone call and asked for the regional party's support. However, the regional party leader said that it JD(S) will be instrumental in keeping BJP away in the state.
"I have spoken to our MLAs, and I have made it clear that we are ready to give second preferential 32 votes to the Congress. But, I have calculated the numbers myself and have informed him personally that we want 24 second preferential votes in return," said the former chief minister to reporters in Bengaluru. That is, Kumaraswamy expects JD(S) MLAs to vote for Congress and Congress MLAs to vote for JD(S), in what seems to be an improbably solution to the deadlock.
The JD(S) leader also lashed out at former chief minister Siddaramiah for making an appeal to all the political parties to cast their 'conscience vote.' Kumaraswamy retorted saying, "Does conscience vote mean, getting support with the help of money or through defection?"
Karnataka Congress Rejects Kumaraswamy's Plan
KPCC president DK Shivakumar rejected the JD(S) offer to initiate second preferential voting and has instead requested the MLAs of the regional party to support the Congress' candidate Mansoor Ali Khan.
Speaking at Gandhi Statue premises, the Congress state chief said, "Now, with folded hands I appeal to the MLAs to support our candidate. He (Mansoor Ali Khan) is an educationist, and a well known person from Mandya. I request you to please keep the BJP out of power by supporting us."
The KPCC President also accused BJP of trying to poach MLAs as none of the parties had the numbers to elect the fourth Rajya Sabha candidate. Meanwhile, the leader of opposition Siddaramiah too reiterated his stand and has demanded that JD(S) extend its support to the congress nominees.
Addressing reporters in Hubbali, after his campaign meeting for Teachers' Constituency of the biennial election to the state's Legislative Council, Shivakumar said that if BJP has to be defeated, then the Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan must be elected. "Only possible solution is that the JD(S) candidate must retire. There are no other options," he added.
A few days ago Siddaramiah had also written a letter to the JD(S) legislators asking them to back Congress candidate in the name of secularism. The letter read, "When former PM HD Deve Gowda faced the elections to the Upper House two years ago, it was Congress party that supported him. We did not put up a candidate. Even in 2018, our party decided to back HD Kumaraswamy and eventually made him the chief minister. Now, it is time for the JD(S) to help fight communalism in the state."
