Is Armed Insurgency In NE India As ‘Alive’ As News Anchors Claim?

An attack on a central Indian security unit in the hills of Northeast India has media and politicians rushing – the former to highlight what it continues to assert is continuing insecurity in the area, and the second lot to dash to comment to proclaim similar things.

But the region we call the ‘Northeast’ is far more complex than that. Thus, an incident in one place may have little bearing on conditions in other parts of the same state. So, last week’s bomb blast triggered by underground groups in the hills of Manipur, in which three Assam Rifles jawans lost their lives, had little visible repercussions in the Imphal Valley which dominates the state. And the tragedy was that all three soldiers were from the Northeast: a Manipuri, a Naga and an Assamese.