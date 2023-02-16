BBC Survey: What Modi Govt's Nationalism Over Journalism Means for Press Freedom

As Income Tax authorities carried out their search/survey on the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) office for the second day, speaking in a panel discussion on the subject, I said in a moment of cynical candour, "Nationalism has triumphed over Journalism."

Patriotic fervour is sweeping India so much that there are ruling party supporters and sundry others openly accusing the BBC of corruption, taking Chinese money to make a controversial documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002, and generally equating the media company as an "anti-India" entity and not as a news organisation focussing on issues that matter.

Soon after I finished the panel, I received a WhatsApp message on the issue from a retired civil servant friend suggesting the forgotten fiasco of a conglomerate popularly linked with the Modi Govt. "Mission accomplished," it said.