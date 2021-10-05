Is It Drugs or Aryan Khan, Who or What Do We Really Want Cancelled?

'Cruise pe kaun tha, kaun tha' (who all were on the cruise), reverberated across WhatsApp groups on Saturday evening as reports of a Bollywood star's son being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filtered in. By the time the NCB officially confirmed Aryan Khan’s name, many a Sunday party plan had been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

But Aryan Khan's arrest has given us a reason to indulge in our favourite national pastime – epicaricacy, as Shashi Tharoor calls it, or Schadenfreude as us lesser mortals know of it. Come to think of it, despite being such a national sentiment, there is hardly a word for it in most of our popular Indian languages.