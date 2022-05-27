'Lack of Evidence': Aryan Khan, 5 Others Get Clean Chit in Drugs Case
The clean chit by NCB comes seven months after he was granted bail in the case following his arrest on 8 October.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs case, for which he was arrested from a cruise in Mumbai, seven months after he was granted bail.
"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," the statement by Sanjay Kumar Singh Deputy Director General (Operations), Narcotics Control Bureau said.
Singh headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.
"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the statement read.
Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Cordelia cruise on 8 October.
He was granted bail on 28 October following a series of hearings.
Shah Rukh, Aryan Are Relieved: Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi
In a conversation with NDTV, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in court, said that Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan are "relieved" after the development.
"Ultimately, truth has prevailed," he told NDTV.
"There was no material to charge this young man or arrest him. No drugs were found on him. I am happy that the NCB acted professionally in admitting their mistake," Rohatgi further said.
No Drugs Found on Aryan Khan, No Proof of Racket: What SIT Found Earlier
The SIT team in March had found that there is no evidence that Aryan was part of a drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, and that his chats did not indicate to any such possibility either.
The SIT had also found that Aryan was not in possession of drugs, so there was no need to take his phone and check the chats.
The report also said that there were several irregularities in the raid on the cruise, during which Aryan was arrested, and that the raid wasn't video-recorded as mandated by the NCB norms.
