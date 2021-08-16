'Need Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': India's Envoy to UN on Afghanistan

Tirumurti also lamented the “unfortunate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul” that reflect “widespread panic among the people”, and said, “Women and children are in distress. Incidents of firing have been reported from the city, including the airport.”

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, asked it to "use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan”.



Guteress also pointed out that they are receiving “chilling reports” of severe human rights restrictions throughout Afghanistan.