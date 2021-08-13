India Missed the Bus in Afghanistan By Not Talking to the Taliban Directly

The US and its allies are warning the Taliban against gaining control over the country through military means. They are stating that a government formed through the use of armed force will not gain international legitimacy. The Kabul authorities are also pleading with them to negotiate a power-sharing agreement. They gave them a proposal for power-sharing through Qatar on August 12. The Taliban spokespeople rejected it.

The extended troika group of countries — US, Russia, China and Pakistan — met in Doha on August 11. India has not been a part of this group. Russia said the reason was that India does not have an influence on both parties — the Afghan government and the Taliban. Russia’s implication was obvious, that as India had deliberately decided not to talk openly and directly to the Taliban, it had to be out of diplomatic efforts in important multilateral groups such as the extended troika.

India did take part in a meeting of a larger group of countries, which included Indonesia. It was convened in Doha by Qatar on August 12. This group asked for negotiations between the Taliban and the government. It also underlined that no government formed with the use of military force will gain international recognition. Moves are also afoot at the United Nations Security Council to send out a harsh message to the Taliban to stop their military campaign and negotiate with the Afghan authorities.

But even if all major countries join hands at present to emphasise that a Taliban government formed by force will not be recognised, how long can such solidarity last? The Taliban, too, is playing the diplomatic game with some skill.

India’s current situation in Afghanistan is very difficult. It cannot impact ground realities, and by refusing to directly open up to the Taliban, it has been driven to the margins of international diplomacy on the issue.

(The writer is a former Secretary [West], Ministry of External Affairs.