Taliban Claims To Have Taken Over Afghanistan’s Second-Largest City of Kandahar

A day after the Afghanistan government offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for a halt in violence in the country, the Taliban claimed on Friday, 13 August, to have captured Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar, closing in on the capital city of Kabul.

A Taliban spokesman was quoted as saying, "Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," as government forces have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city, as per a resident, news agency AFP reported.

This comes hours after the news of the country’s third-biggest city of Herat, being abandoned by Afghan forces on Thursday, 12 August, came to the fore.