I, a Long-Time Celebrity Manager Myself, Had Kept Madhuri Dixit Waiting!

The day started a bit rough and a lot busy as compared to other days. There was a document I had to prepare for one of the owners that he had to send to the Ministry of Tourism.

Besides the sky-scraping pile of work that was usually present on my table, there was the document that had to be readied for Mr G Harry, an abominable colleague, was breathing heavily down my neck, stepping in and out of my office umpteen times, and behaving more as an impediment than an inspiring force.

But Karma is a bitch, and it can never be deluded. Another time I will tell you the story of how Harry’s machinations were stumped by fate and factuality.

It must have been around 11 AM when MK called me—the chief photographer with Delhi Times who also used to moonlight for us. Also, he was the best-known paparazzo in the Capital City even before India got fully acquainted with the idea of paparazzi pursuits.

MK told me that he was going to be taking pictures of Madhuri Dixit at our hotel and asked me if I would like to meet her. Only the hopelessly feather-brained would ever decline such an opportunity, and so I answered in the affirmative. He confirmed after a little while that she had agreed to meet with me at around 1 PM in her suite.

In the winter of 1996, when I met her, she was certainly on top of her game. In spite of the handful of duds she had acted in the past two years or so, Madhuri Dixit was still a big name to reckon with in Bollywood.