'Casting In Bollywood Should Not Be Based On Politics & Drama': Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her new series Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra who is currently gearing up for the release of her new show Citadel in a recent interview opened up about how the Bollywood industry works. She got candid about how she didn't want 'politics and drama' to decide who should be cast in Bollywood films.
In an interview with The Indian Express Priyanka spoke about how opportunities should be equal in the industry and based on merit,
"I think having conversations around opportunity and merit is important. Now that we are living in the world of streaming, there is so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much in the last five to ten years. You have so many talent – writers, directors, actors that come from outside the industry. When I first started, that was not the case, at all. So I think having conversations around the fact that the workplace should be merit-based, that the workplace should be a positive environment, that casting should be a casting director’s job instead of the politics and the drama."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
“I think having those conversations is really, really important so that there are no camps that actually rule casting and it is done because of merit and because of audiences wanting to watch people. I am so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (of the film industry) and different parts of the country who have come in to mainstream Hindi language entertainment. It gives me such a joy, to be able to see that in my own career. And that happened because my generation of actors fought for it,” she added.
On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up other than Russo Brothers' show Citadel. Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
