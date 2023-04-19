'Casting In Bollywood Should Not Be Based On Politics & Drama': Priyanka Chopra

“I think having those conversations is really, really important so that there are no camps that actually rule casting and it is done because of merit and because of audiences wanting to watch people. I am so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (of the film industry) and different parts of the country who have come in to mainstream Hindi language entertainment. It gives me such a joy, to be able to see that in my own career. And that happened because my generation of actors fought for it,” she added.

On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up other than Russo Brothers' show Citadel. Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.