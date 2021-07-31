India Is Stoked Over Mirabai Chanu's Olympics Win, But The Racism Remains

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has made Manipur, the Northeast and India proud by bagging silver in the Tokyo Olympics. Netizens are going the whole hog, eulogising her achievement, and rightfully so.

A person from the Northeast, for a change, is being called ‘Bharat ki beti’ (India’s daughter) instead of ‘Momo’ or ‘Chinese’, and is even drawing comparisons to the 16th-century poet Mirabai. For a while, the Northeast is hogging the limelight for the right reasons.

But the big question is, for how long? Will her win, and social media’s acceptance of Mirabai Chanu as “one of their own”, change things on the ground for Northeasterners in the so-called mainland India?