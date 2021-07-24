Mirabai Chanu's Medal-Winning Smile Hides a Story of Years of Struggle

Above all else, this medal for Mirabai has come due to her single-minded devotion to her sport. Instead of moping at home, she virtually headed straight to the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, after recording a disappointing no-lift in Clean & Jerk on Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In the five years since, she has probably been home for five weeks in all.

In fact, she giggled a positive affirmation when asked if she was conversing more in Hindi than in Manipuri. “There are times when I speak with my mother that I remind myself to speak my mother tongue, but yes, since I am in Patiala most of the time, I speak more Hindi now than before,” she said, drawing attention to how NIS, Patiala, has been her home for years now.

Adopting a no-pain-no-gain approach to her quest for Olympic honours, she buckled down to a careful routine with child-like enthusiasm and, at once, a maturity beyond her age. She found the right balance and accepted everything that life dealt her, even skipping the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to focus on rehabilitation to be in good shape for the Olympic Games.

She also reveals a human side to her when she admitted that she would feel the pressure of expectations ahead of competitions. But she has handled that admirably.