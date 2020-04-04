Mary Kom Condems ‘Unfortunate’ Racist Attacks on Northeasterners

"It’s very unfortunate," says Indian boxer MC Mary Kom as she condemns the racist attacks on people of the Northeast during India’s fight against the coronavirus.

Incidents of racism have been reported from a few cities in India over the last weeks. In Mysuru, two North-eastern men were denied entry into a grocery store because the staff claimed they were ‘foreigners’. A girl in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar was called ‘corona’ before her attacker spat paan on her.

Calling the attacks 'irrational', Mary said, ‘This virus does not know colour, cast, region or religion nor a country. This is not a time for blame games or a time to insult each other but to come together and fight against this dreadful virus by abiding by the safety instructions given by our government.’