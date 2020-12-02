Dear Indians, Here’s Why Farmers’ March Matters To Sikh Diaspora

A question that is frequently emerging these days in online debates and commentary is – why do Punjabis and Sikhs in the diaspora care so much about the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ march? These commentators also like to suggest to us folks sitting in Canada, US, the UK, or Australia – that we should just mind our own business and quit speaking up on the issue.

This is actually a common critique from Indians. After all, what do these Canadians know, living a privileged life in the West, disconnected from the ground realities in India? However, this critique lacks a very basic understanding of Punjabi culture and the Sikhi that moves us.