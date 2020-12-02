What India’s Farmers Really Need – The Empathy Of Our Leaders

Unlike then, a powerful counter-narrative of alternative facts, charts and media spinning is deployed to crush the unequal, unorganised and hapless farmer – the desperate empathy seeker, is instead being shown the purported ‘decisiveness’ of the governmental intent.

The farmer, who too had suffered the curse of black money and complicated tax structure and had suffered the same ‘decisiveness’ of the government in demonetisation and GST, has good reasons to be wary of the Farm Bill pushed through the convenient cover of the COVID-induced circumstances.