Delhi Is Cut Off From Ground Reality – Farmers’ Protest Is Proof

The first option is an often-used technique with the present central government.

Since 2014, farmers have protested on the following issues – land acquisition, farmer suicides, GMOs, delayed irrigation projects, better MSP, loan waivers, power supply and tariffs, among other issues. In 2018, over 70,000 farmers tried to storm through Delhi borders after waiting patiently for their demands to be heard. They wanted better Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their produce and were protesting that the government prices were less by 40 percent.