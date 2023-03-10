Do or Die: Instead of Bullying, Students Must Be Shown World Can Be Their Oyster

There have been several suicides over the years. Professor Neerada Reddy's committee in 2007 called these institutes 'concentration camps'. Reports say around 500-700 students have attempted suicide in Vijayawada from 2012-2017.

National Crime Records Bureau data show that 333 students committed suicide in 2016 alone. In 2017, 50 students died within two months. In 2019, 426 students took their lives in Telangana, and 383 were reported from Andhra Pradesh. Narayana and Chaitanya dominate this list. There is no support system; nobody tells you it's okay if you don't make it to an IIT. For the few who do make it, who will teach them how to survive there? We need more research on the long-term effects on an individual after leaving these institutions.

Why would parents tolerate such conditions for their children? Are they so obsessed with the prestige and potential earnings associated with the few who reach the top colleges? Even if it means their children are miserable and even suicidal?

And why does the government tolerate such conditions? It's high time these institutions start acting like educational institutes instead of money-making factories. The only way out is to scale down from those monstrous residential models and return to a healthier schooling environment.