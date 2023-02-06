Double Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh Student Dies by Suicide, Warden Dies of Shock
Media reports suggested that police seized a knife from the student’s bag.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Chaos broke out at Narayana Engineering College in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the parents of a student, who allegedly died by suicide, ransacked the college property.
What Happened? Dhaneswara Reddy, aged 21, was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night. The boy from Pulivendula in Kadapa district, was pursuing his second year in computer science engineering. His hostel friends were the first to notice and intimated the warden immediately.
A Second Death? The warden, Srinivasulu Naidu, suffered a heart attack as soon as heard the news. The 57-year-old collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of a cardiac arrest.
Cause of Suicide? Police said that the parents were shocked to learn that their son had taken this extreme step and said they suspected the management had a role to play in his death. The boy's family allegedly ransacked the office and sat in protest in front of the college demanding immediate action against the management. The police were rushed in, to bring the situation under control. Students’ unions and the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh too have demanded proper investigation into the case.
What Else? Media reports suggested that police seized a knife from the student’s bag. Preliminary investigation is underway and the autopsy report from Gudur Area Hospital is awaited.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india
Topics: Andhra Pradesh Student Suicide
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.