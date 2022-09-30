ADVERTISEMENT

Durga Puja 2022: Best Pandals to Visit in Kolkata; Everything You Need To Know

Durga Puja 2022: Take a look at the complete list of South Kolkata and North Kolkata Durga puja pandals here.

Durga Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated from Saturday, 1 October. It is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India. Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata have new themes every year that are unique and distinctive. This year, the Durga Puja festival will be celebrated grandly because devotees could not observe it properly during the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival in Kolkata is well-known across the globe because it is celebrated royally.

People love to go pandal hopping in Kolkata because different pandals have interesting themes. As we are getting ready to celebrate Durga Puja 2022, it is important to take note of the best pandals in the city. Both, North and South Kolkata have some popular pandals that people love to visit during the festival.

We will help you to know about the best pandals in Kolkata that you should visit during Durga Puja. Go for pandal hopping with your friends and family. Spend quality time with your loved ones during this festival that is celebrated grandly in the city.

Durga Puja 2022: Popular Pandals in Kolkata

Here are some renowned Durga Puja 2022 pandals in Kolkata that people must check out:

  • Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal

    The pandal is based on the theme "Vatican City" this year. Sreebhumi Sporting Club is known for its creative pandal themes every year.

  • Singhi Park

    The Singhi Park Sarbojanin is a South Kolkata Durga Puja pandal. The theme is based on Narayan Debnath and the personalities he created in the 81st century.

  • Chaltabagan

    The Manicktalla Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja pandal is one of the oldest pandals in North Kolkata. One should definitely visit this pandal during the festival.

  • Jodhpur Park

    It is one of the largest Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata. They always come up with creative themes every year. People love to visit this pandal.

  • Baghbazar Sarbojanin

    The largest crowd is witnessed at the Baghbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. It is also one of the oldest pandals that have gone through a lot of transformations over the years.

  • Santosh Mitra Square

    Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja pandal has become a favourite among pandal hoppers in Kolkata. They come up with stunning and creative artwork that catches the attention of the visitors.

  • Ekdalia Evergreen Club

    The Ekdalia Evergreen Club Durga Puja pandal is one of the oldest pandals in South Kolkata. The pandal always stands out from the crowd so one should visit it.

  • Badamtala Ashar Sangha

    The Badamtala Ashar Sangha Durga Puja pandal is known for its original themes. A large number of people visit this pandal during the festival because of the themes.

  • Suruchi Sangha

    The Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal is well-known for its decorations. You must visit this pandal if you are in Kolkata.

  • Bandhu Mahal Club Baguiati

    The Durga Puja pandal by Bandhu Mahal Club is also a famous spot for pandal hoppers. Visit the pandal to see the theme for this year which is based on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

