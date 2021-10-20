Video Shows Man Killed in Bangladesh During Durga Puja? No, It's an Old Incident

A gruesome video showing a man being hacked to death by two men has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows the killing of a Bangladeshi Hindu man called Jatan Saha.

Saha was reportedly murdered outside a temple at Noakhali as incidents of communal violence erupted in the country amid the Durga Puja celebrations following social media posts over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

However, we found that video which is being shared as 'Saha's murder' was from an incident in May where a trader called Shahinuddin was killed by some miscreants over a property dispute. The murder, that happened in the capital city of Dhaka, was widely reported in Bangladeshi media and the accused in the case have been arrested.