Questioned My Career Choice Once in All These Years: Abhishek
“Being an actor is a tough job. Unfortunately, audiences only get to see the glamorous side of it,” says the actor.
Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his web debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor will be seen playing the role of a psychiatrist in the series, who tries to rescue his daughter from the clutches of a kidnapper.
Talking about the preparation that went into the role, Abhishek says that the director Mayank Sharma and he took six weeks to understand the character in depth. “I got this opportunity and in no way was I going to let this go. We prepped extensively for this role,” says Abhishek.
Talking about completing 20 years in the film industry, Abhishek recalls that he was filled with confidence and exuberance when he was starting out. “When you are starting out, you are happy to do whatever roles you get because you’re happy to be an actor. But there was a time I questioned myself when certain films of mine weren’t working. I went up to my father and said that you know, maybe I have made the wrong decision. And he talked to me like a colleague and told me that he thought I had a long way to go and a lot more to do”.
Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh will be seen in the second season of Breathe. Amit Sadh will be reprising his role of a cop from the first season.
Watch the video for more.
