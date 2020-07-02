Questioned My Career Choice Once in All These Years: Abhishek 

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his web debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor will be seen playing the role of a psychiatrist in the series, who tries to rescue his daughter from the clutches of a kidnapper.

Talking about the preparation that went into the role, Abhishek says that the director Mayank Sharma and he took six weeks to understand the character in depth. “I got this opportunity and in no way was I going to let this go. We prepped extensively for this role,” says Abhishek.