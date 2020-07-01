‘Breathe’ S2 Trailer: Abhishek Gets Ready To Play a Dangerous Game

Instead of money, the kidnapper blackmails Abhishek into committing murders. In order to divert the attention of the cops, Abhishek joins the investigation and thus the mystery thickens. Abhishek seems to ace the role of a desperate father willing to cross all boundaries to ensure that his child is safe. We also see Ranvir Shorey presumably playing a convict. Amit Sadh returns for the second season as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is set to release on 10 July on Amazon Prime. Breathe: Into The Shadows is created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the web series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the first season. Mayank has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.

Earlier, Abhishek had spoken about his role in the show. “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.” he said.