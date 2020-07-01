I Will Never Mouth a Sexist Dialogue: Breathe S2’s Nithya Menen

Actor Nithya Menen is someone who has mastered the art of languages in addition to acting. The Ok Kanmani actor made her debut in Hindi last year with the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal, and she is now gearing up for Breathe: Into The Shadows, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Mayank Sharma.

Talking about choosing scripts in Hindi, Nithya says she has been most comfortable starting out here. “Of course when I am doing a lot of films in the South, I don’t speak a lot of Hindi but I have studied Hindi all my life and it takes a day or two to acclimatise the accent and the flow which is otherwise staggered,” the actor says.

Nithya made her debut as a child with a French film and since then there has been no stopping her. The actor has been popular in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telegu films. She says that till some time back she wasn’t sure acting will be her profession. “I had this spiritual realisation and it was very personal. I realised that acting was meant to be. I have never put in the effort to learn or do this but this has happened to me. I realised this was a gift,” says Nithya.