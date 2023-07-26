UTT | India Is One Breakthrough Away From Making Table Tennis Heroes: Vita Dani

Table tennis is played across the world in a widespread manner. It has many benefits – it is great for hand-eye coordination, while new reports say it is also great for developing the brain.

Around the world, the game is played on tables placed in basements. Even in India, it does not require a lot of space to play table tennis. This is a sport that is easy to manage, and also easy to relate to. Some of the top athletes in the world like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – they all play table tennis. It is a question of one breakthrough. The sport can become aspirations for others to follow.