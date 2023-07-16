UTT 2023: Indian Paddlers Rub Shoulders With Global Icons Ahead of Asian Games

How UTT Helped Ayhika Charter Unexplored Territories

Diya is confident that her experience in UTT will be of immense help, in terms of preparation for the Hangzhou hazards. In Ayhika Mukherjee, she has a ready reckoner – a perfect ‘been-there-done-that’ example.

At 21, Ayhika was selected for her maiden Asian Games campaign, and expectedly, nerves were running overboard.

“I had heard about Asian Games from so many people. Before I went to Indonesia, I was told how many people will be there, how tough the competition is, so I was very nervous initially,” she tells The Quint, during a practice session in Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Yet, in Jakarta, the hurdles were not high as she expected. The 26-year-old offers an explanation.