T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan – From Backs to the Wall, To Bounce Back

In the end, it was a case of ‘so close and yet so far’ for Pakistan, yet again. As India pulled off a thrilling victory from the jaws of defeat, Babar Azam and his team were left licking their wounds after a second successive loss at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The 2009 champions could not simply lay off the proverbial ‘albatross’ of defeat that often hangs from their neck in World Cup duels with India, suffering their seventh T20 World Cup defeat to the neighbours.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan may not have ignited the usual batting fireworks of a T20 contest, yet for connoisseurs and commoners alike, it was a see-saw battle full of suspense and brave performances, with India’s victory margin – barely six runs – highlighting how closely contested the match was.