T20 World Cup: Rohit, Bumrah, Babar – Who Said What After India Beat Pakistan?

Despite setting a modest target of 120 runs, Team India clinched a thrilling 6-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Indian bowlers showcased a remarkable performance, successfully defending the total and restricting Pakistan to 113/7 at the end of 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, supported by vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who claimed two wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also made valuable contributions with one wicket each.
Following this triumph, the Rohit Sharma-led team now occupies the top position in the Group A points table.
Let's delve into the post-match reactions from the captains of both teams - Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam and the player of the match, Jasprit Bumrah:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that the team's batting performance fell short, stating that the batters failed to establish significant partnerships and did not bat well enough.
We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough on the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them.Rohit Sharma, Captain, India
The victorious captain also praised Jasprit Bumrah, whose three-wicket haul played a pivotal role in India's triumph.
Little contribution from everyone can make a huge difference. Bumrah is going from strength to strength. We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go.Rohit Sharma, Captain, India
Player of the match, Jasprit Bumrah, shared insights into his bowling strategy, emphasising the team's disciplined approach. He mentioned focusing on hitting the seam as much as possible during his spell.
It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy. Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We’ve played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well.Jasprit Bumrah, Player of the Match
Reflecting on Pakistan's challenging defeat, skipper Babar Azam conceded that their performance in the initial 5-6 overs fell short of expectations.
We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders. Our mind was to utilise first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in the first six.Babar Azam Captain, Pakistan
Assessing the pitch conditions, Babar noted that it appeared decent and the ball behaved favorably. He expressed the team's intention to analyse their shortcomings and bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.
Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls bounced. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches.Babar Azam Captain, Pakistan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)