T20 World Cup: India Clinch Low-Scoring Thriller Against Pakistan by 6 Runs

In a gripping low-scoring encounter, India secured a thrilling 6-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Despite setting a modest target of 119 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers put up a stellar performance, defending the total and limiting Pakistan to 113/7 at the end of 20 overs.