RBI Withdraws 2000 Rupee Note: What is Happening and Will People Suffer?

As former Economic Affairs Secretary and former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg, says, "The withdrawal of the notes from circulation is a non-event and merely the formal completion of the phasing out of an inappropriate denomination note."

But there are some concerns. What if a person or a business firm that operates largely on cash-based reserves has lakhs of 2,000 rupees-based currency reserves? As economist Deepanshu Mohan points out, that firm or individual will now have around 130 days or so to make many daily visits to a bank just to change or deposit these notes.

He asks that in a ‘jobless-poor investment’ growth trajectory, how does the timing of this policy appeal to sound economic policy or thinking?