Bhanwarlal or Mohammad, Should I Be Killed Because of My Name?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Here, if your name is Bhanwarlal or Mohammed, should you be slapped, beaten or killed, just because of your religion?

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, the police arrested Dinesh Kushwah on Saturday, 21 May, in connection with the incident in which a man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, was allegedly beaten up over suspicions of being a Muslim.

Jain later succumbed to his injuries.