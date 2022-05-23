'Even if He Was Muslim, Beating Him Would Be Wrong': Brother of Man Killed in MP

"Even if my brother was a 'Mohammed' [Muslim], it's still wrong to beat someone. Humanity should prevail. Who gave them this right [to kill someone]?" asks Rajesh Jain, younger brother of Bhanwarlal Jain, an elderly, mentally ill man who was allegedly beaten up over suspicion of being a Muslim in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

Bhanwarlal was later found dead on the night of 19 May.

"Out of the five siblings, he was the eldest and the most innocent. He wasn't stable enough to marry but he could go about his daily routine. He could even help us with farming. He was like a blank piece of paper with no anger, hurt, or negativity," adds Rajesh.