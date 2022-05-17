MP: Curfew Imposed, FIRs Lodged As Communal Clashes Erupt in Neemuch

A person named Younus Khan was reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident. He has been taken to Udaipur by his parents.

However, the police had earlier said that they haven't received any information about civilian casualties.

"We have not received information about anyone getting injured yet. We have posted police in proper numbers and people have been advised people to stay indoors. Action will be taken against those found violating these guidelines," the SP added.

The police also used tear gas to disperse the mob.