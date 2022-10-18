BJP, RSS Leaders Speak About Poverty, Unemployment; Why is the Govt Silent?

Is India reeling under the pressure of unemployment, poverty and inequality? If I say yes, I will be called "anti-national" and "anti-government."

On 2 October 2022, in a video, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "There is poverty, unemployment, and inequality in India. Besides, income inequality is also a challenge."

But why is the government of India silent on the issues of poverty and unemployment? Does the government have data on poverty in the country? Or will the government now label the RSS General Secretary as "anti-national?"

If the government shies away from the real issues, we will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?