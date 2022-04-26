'Factually Incorrect': Employment Ministry on Indians Quitting Workforce Report

The drop in the workforce can be attributed to factors predating the pandemic, and in a world of rapid technological change, many are simply falling behind in honing marketable skill-sets.

The CMIE report stated that many women are quitting the workforce due to safety or time-consuming responsibilities at home. Though they represent 49 percent of India's population, women contribute only 18 percent of its economic output, about half the global average, as per the report.

India has been dealing with job creation for years now. For India to achieve economic growth, it needs to create at least 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030, according to a 2020 report by McKinsey Global Institute. To achieve that, the country would require an annual GDP growth of 8-8.5 percent.