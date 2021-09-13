Raghuram Rajan Exclusive: On Economic Fallout of Climate Crisis, COVID & More

Do we need to calibrate the balance between the formal and informal sectors, in terms of formalisation?

The lockdown has certainly hurt the ability of people to work in the informal sector. Loans against gold have gone up, which is a cause of concern, because generally, households don't part ways with their gold, unless there is a dire need.

Besides, there are other suggestive indicators of the increasing inequality within the country.

Consumption of food has fallen.

The workforce employment rate has fallen from 39.5 percent to 36.5 percent.

The demand for goods bought by low-income groups has fallen.

Also, you have forced the informal sector to formalise at the worst time.

The true extent of the damage is unknown and one should not be deceived by a rebound. A rebound might look spectacular because the economy plummeted. Going forward, we need to decide how we need to help those who are unemployed and the families which have slipped into poverty, during the lockdowns.