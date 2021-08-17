Watch | Vaccines, Jobs, Governance: Raghav Bahl Speaks to Raghuram Rajan
The Quint's Editor-in-Chief is speaking to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on India's revival after COVID-19.
The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl is in conversation with Professor Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on the developments in the political economy of India post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion centres around the country's post-COVID revival, with focus on vaccines, jobs, and governance.
On COVID-19 vaccination, Rajan said that the lack of vaccines remains the main problem facing many countries, adding that India and the world also have to worry about booster doses.
Overcoming vaccine hesitancy is a challenge even in developed countries, he further said.
