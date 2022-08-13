Funny, Angry, Emotional: Various Moods of Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha Speaker

On 23 March 2020, when Rajya Sabha was bidding farewell to its retiring members, then chairperson Venkaiah Naidu extended his praises to the MPs who he admired.

In his farewell remarks to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's AK Selvaraj, Naidu said, "Selvaraj is one member who comes regularly to the house, comes prepared, adheres to the rules and makes silent, good contribution."

Similarly, he said kind words about veteran Congress MP Motilal Vohra. "Even at this age, being present in the house everyday, coming with research, speaking as per the rules, is not a small thing. I have somehow special liking for Motilal Vohra Ji," said Naidu.