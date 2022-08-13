Funny, Angry, Emotional: Various Moods of Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha Speaker
From cracking witty jokes to scolding unruly MPs, Parliament witnessed some vibrant moods of Venkaiah Naidu.
From scolding unruly MPs to cracking witty jokes, Rajya Sabha witnessed some vibrant moods of Venkaiah Naidu. As his five-year tenure comes to an end, we take a look at the different moments when former chairperson left the upper house in awe.
When Naidu Told a Funny Story From His MLA Days
Asking Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva if Congress' Anand Sharma returns his pen that he borrows from Siva everyday, Naidu narrated a funny anecdote from his early days in legislature, when he was an MLA in Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The exchange took place on 31 March 2022.
"I remember during my early days in legislature, myself and late S Jaipal Reddy never used to carry pens to the Assembly. So we used to borrow pens from others, and then would forget to return them. We would not keep them with us, but misplace them somewhere. So, later I found out that whenever both of us were moving in a direction, we saw the members removing their pens from front pocket to side pocket."
'Don't Unnecessarily Put Pressure on Your Lungs'
While trying to control the ruckus in Parliament on 22 November 2019, Naidu had a witty take on the MPs shouting and raising slogans in the house.
"I am there to take care. You don't worry and don't waste your energy and don't unnecessarily put pressure on your lungs because lungs are already under stress because of the air pollution across the country."
When Naidu Showed His Appreciation for Retiring MPs
On 23 March 2020, when Rajya Sabha was bidding farewell to its retiring members, then chairperson Venkaiah Naidu extended his praises to the MPs who he admired.
In his farewell remarks to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's AK Selvaraj, Naidu said, "Selvaraj is one member who comes regularly to the house, comes prepared, adheres to the rules and makes silent, good contribution."
Similarly, he said kind words about veteran Congress MP Motilal Vohra. "Even at this age, being present in the house everyday, coming with research, speaking as per the rules, is not a small thing. I have somehow special liking for Motilal Vohra Ji," said Naidu.
Addressing Regressive Trends
Denouncing the parliamentary practice where MPs say "I beg to place on the table...," Naidu suggested, "Ministers and other members who want to table any papers, I have a suggestion for them. This is not an order. Don't use the word 'beg' while speaking. Say I 'raise' to place on the table of the house. We live in an independent India so no one has to beg for anything."
Lesson on 'Pehla Pyaar' to AAP's Raghav Chadha
While congratulating outgoing Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu on 8 August, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, referred to how a person remembers their first experiences in life. After listening patiently, Naidu teased Chadha about his 'pehla pyaar' remark.
After listening to Chadha patiently, Venkaiah Naidu playfully picked up on his ‘pehla pyaar’ remark and asked him, “Raghav, you only fall in love once, right? Not twice or thrice, right?” This funny remark made the Upper House burst into laughter.
Naidu's five-year term was completed on 10 August. Jagdeep Dhankar has succeeded him as vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
