'Wrongly Perceived': Layer'r Apologises Amid Outrage Over 'Shot' Body Spray Ads

One of the two advertisements shows four men at a supermarket where they spot the last remaining bottle of Layer’r Shot, after which they talk about who will take the last “shot”. However, the visual during this conversation is that of a woman, instead of the body spray.

A second advertisement shows a group of young men entering a room where another young man and woman were already present. They proceed to engage in a conversation where they made remarks with sexual innuendos.

Congress National Convenor Ruchira Chaturvedi tweeted about the ad and said, "This is not only disgusting but also triggering for women. How is it okay for an Ad to make fun of fears of women?"

Another user wrote: "Never did I expect a TV ad to give me the sort of anxiety and flashbacks that plague every woman in a public space. What on earth were they thinking!"