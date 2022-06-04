‘Promoting Rape Culture’: Layer’r Ads for Body Spray 'Shot' Face Severe Backlash
ASCI said that it has taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.
Two advertisements by the brand Layer’r for their 'Shot' body spray are facing severe backlash from social media users for "promoting rape".
One of the two advertisements shows four men at a supermarket where they spot the last remaining bottle of Layer’r Shot, after which they talk about who will take the last “shot”. However, the visual during this conversation is that of a woman, instead of the body spray.
Created by advertising agency Triton Communications, the second advertisement shows a group of young men entering a room where another young man and woman were already present. They proceed to engage in a conversation where they made remarks with sexual innuendos.
After being alerted to the ad by several social media users, the regulatory body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said that the ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code. Adding that it is against public interest, ASCI said that it has taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.
'Nothing Short of Disgusting', 'Triggering'
A Twitter user wrote, "There have to be some regulations for ads man. That Shot deo ad is nothing short of disgusting actually. Even though I knew it was an ad and it wouldn't happen. The fear for a second I felt was real. Imagine making an ad on the fears of millions of women! WTF!"
Congress National Convenor Ruchira Chaturvedi tweeted about the ad and said, "This is not only disgusting but also triggering for women. How is it okay for an Ad to make fun of fears of women?"
While several Twitter users frowned upon the company's founder, Devendra N Patel, for approving such objectionable ads, a few users asked for intervention by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)
"@ascionline I hope you will be taking some action against this ad!" tweeted a user.
Appealing to the ASCI, one user criticised the advertisement and said, "If this doesn't fall under "indecent representation of women" under the guidelines, let us just resign to the fact that in this country, everything can be passed of saying "chill maar, halke mein le". @ascionline care a little?:"
Another user wrote: "Never did I expect a TV ad to give me the sort of anxiety and flashbacks that plague every woman in a public space. What on earth were they thinking!"
DCW Chairperson Asks for FIR, Issues Notice to Delhi Police
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted, that she has "issued notice to Delhi Police" and written a letter to I&B Minister "seeking FIR and strong action."
Earlier, Maliwal had taken to Twitter who took to Twitter, condemned the ad, and asked, "Are you making perfume ads or promoting a gang rape mentality?"
Several users also called the ad "creepy," with most users agreeing on the fact that the advertisement "promotes rape."
"The Ad of Layer Shot on @SonyLIV should be banned. What a creepy ad & promoting rape," a user wrote, another said, "Absolutely disgusting if not criminal. #StopThisAd"
Numerous people also noted how "the woman looks scared."
"Whoever ideated, wrote, produced, acted in and approved the new Layerr Shot ads, shame on each one of you," a Twitter user said, following the ads' broadcast.
The advertisements are being broadcast on Sony Liv during the first Test match between England versus New Zealand.
