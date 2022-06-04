I&B Min Orders Suspension of 'Shot' Body Spray Ad For 'Promoting Rape Culture'

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered the suspension of two advertisements by the brand Layer’r for their 'Shot' body spray, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 4 June.

The ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the video from their platforms.

This comes after the company faced severe backlash from social media users for "promoting rape culture" in their ads.

Meanwhile, the advertisement regulatory body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said that the ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code.

Adding that it is against public interest, ASCI said that it has taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.